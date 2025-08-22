Major General Mohammed Tanimu Abdullahi has taken over as the 6th Commander of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command (NACWC) in Abuja.

Advertisement

During the handing and taking-over ceremony in Abuja on Friday, the outgoing Commander, Major General Ayannuga, expressed his gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and to God for the opportunity to serve as Commander.

He also thanked the officers, soldiers, and civilian staff of the Command for their support during his tenure and urged them to extend the same level of support to his successor.

A statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director

Army Public Relations, Captain Moses Yare, NACWC, said the ceremony included the signing of handing and taking-over notes, the decoration of Major General Abdullahi with the NACWC insignia, and a farewell address by the outgoing Commander.

The incoming Commander was also presented with the new Command flag, which was subsequently hoisted at the Quarter Guard to signify the beginning of a new era.

“This change of command marks a significant milestone in the history of the NACWC, and Major General Abdullahi is expected to build on the achievements of his predecessor while charting a new course for the Command,” Captain Yare stated.