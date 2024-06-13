Ad

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army has exonerated its Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ugwu-Onyeama of culpability in a recent accident that occurred along the Enugu-Onitsha Highway.

The accident that involved seven vehicles was caused by brake failure of a kerosene-laden trailer coming down a slope from 9th Mile axis of the Highway at about 7pm on June 11, 2024.

Acting Deputy Director, 82 Division Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu made the clarification in a statement on Thursday, debunking the allegations associating the unfortunate incidents to the FOB Base.

“The attention of Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to the news circulating in some media platforms attributing the Division’s FOB at Ugwu-Onyeama as the cause of an unfortunate and tragic accident that claimed four lives on June 11.

“On receipt of the information early this morning from an online journalist that sought clarification about the incident, he was informed one-off that the Division does not have a checkpoint there.

Ad More Details

“The Division only has a FOB Base by the roadside to curb the incessant kidnappings the area was hitherto known for.

“This malicious and unfounded media report is inaccurate and full of falsehoods that are meant to tarnish the appreciable efforts of the troops. It is therefore necessary to set the records straight,” he said.

The Division’s spokesman who earlier condoled the affected families recalled that the rehabilitation of the road was concluded in December, 2023 and the road opened in the first quarter of 2024, adding that since then, the troops only had a Base and the barriers used for the checkpoint were totally removed.

Unuakhalu said that due to the sharp slope of the road, the road section where the accident occurred had remained problematic since the 1990s and before, during and after the checkpoints were removed.

He further stressed that the accident happened about 300 metres ahead of the soldiers’ FOB Base.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to a brake failure of a trailer coming down a slope from 9th Mile axis. The trailer rammed into other six incoming vehicles from Enugu and not those coming from the same axis of 9th Mile with it.

“Hence, the crash was a head-on and not a rear collision. Thus, the soldiers never stopped any vehicle on the road for any checking but served as a responder to the accident,” the director said.

Contrary to report that 25 lives were lost to the incident, Unuakhalu also clarified, saying, “Also, while loss of any life is unfortunate, however, only two people died at the scene of the accident and not 25 cases being reported. Two persons later died at the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu where the injured were rushed to.”

He described as disheartening, the accusation linking the military as the cause of the accident while noting that the Division is not unaware of the efforts of the kidnappers and illegal miners in the area to get rid of the FOB Base.

The statement assured law-abiding citizens are of the commitment of 82 Division Nigerian Army to continue to serve them, insisting that the Nigerian Army remains the Peoples’ Army.

The Division’s spokesman then enjoined the general public to disregard the report “as it is not the actual account of what happened”.

He maintained that the Division will continue to perform its constitutional roles of protecting lives and property within its Area of Responsibility (AOR).

Unuakhalu earlier conveyed the condolences of the Division to the families whose loved ones were involved in the tragic incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.