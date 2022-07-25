As part of efforts towards honouring the request made by Governor Mai Mala Buni over reconstructing a bridge destroyed by flooding, the Nigerian Army Engineers Corps Commanding officer 23 support regiment Jos, under 43 Engineer Brigade, led by Lt. Colonel M A David, has visited the affected communities in Gulani local government area for assessment.

The army team leader, while speaking, said the visit was aimed at assessing the bridge for possible reconstruction as requested by the state government.

Speaking at the bridge site, the special adviser on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (Rtd), explained that the army engineers were in the state based on the request of Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, to rebuild the collapsed bridge so as to enable them continue with their farming and business activities.

Abdulsalam further observed that apart from the promotion of social activities, the bridge will also improve the security in the area for optimum protection of lives and property.

Also, the commissioner for Transport and Energy, Hon. Abdullahi Usman Kukuwa, commended the army for responding to the plea made by governor Buni, adding that the flood has swept houses, farmlands and other valuable items of the affected communities.

“The importance of the bridge in facilitating movement of goods and properties cannot be over emphasised, hence your quick response towards complementing the efforts of the state government over assisting the victims of the flood disaster is quite commendable.”