Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East have killed five Boko Haram terrorists and captured one alive in an onslaught in Borno State.

It was gathered that the troops achieved the feat on Thursday while acting on credible intelligence that some of the insurgents were moving from the northern part of Borno, towards the Mafa axis.

Intelligence sources confirmed to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the LakeChad, that troops laid ambush for the terrorists and instantly nutrialised five of the terrorists.

The sources, however, said that the captured terrorist was handed over to troops for further investigation.

According to the sources, the gallant troops were dominating the area with aggressive patrols and were equally on a trail of other terrorists to locate and neutralise them.