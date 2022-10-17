Troops of 152 Battalion Banki of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have neutralised six Boko Haram terrorists in Banki town of Bama local government area of Borno State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the insurgents were killed on Sunday in an ambush along the Kumshe-Banki road.

A counter-insurgency expert and Security Expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who confirmed the attack, said troops staged the ambush following an intelligence report that dozens of Boko Haram terrorists who usually terrorised commuters and robbed them of their valuables were sighted in the area.

The troops’ patrol operations along the road paid off by killing about six of the terrorists while others escaped.

It could be recalled that on October 11, the troops of 21 Armoured Brigade, Bama under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) neutralised over a dozen Boko Haram terrorists in the Kumshe-Banki road.

The surviving terrorists were said to have moved with their trucks and motorcycles towards the axis Ngauri and Gargash and were planing to coordinate an attack at Mayinti or Darajamal.

It was gathered that sequel to the report, the Air Task Force subsequently dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Tucano to engage the terrorists.

The NAF aircraft delivered accurate hits, neutralising several terrorists in the process.