The Troops of 25 Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, on Sunday, killed Modu Tafjid, a top Improvised Explosive (IED) specialist of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), and three other terrorists in an ambush attack in Borno State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) killed the insurgents when they repelled an ambush staged by ISWAP in Kumala village, along Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

According to report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Terrorism Expert and Security Analyst in the LakeChad from top intelligence sources, which was made available to our correspondent, the terrorists detonated an IED in one of the patrol vehicles of the troops which was followed by heavy gunfight.

The sources said that vigilant troops engaged the terrorists and assaulted the ambush site and defeated the terrorists after the heavy gun battle.

The sources said that the IED specialist who led the ambush and three others were killed in the aftermath of the fight while several other terrorists escaped with bullet wounds.

The report indicated that additional reinforcement were quickly mobilised to the scene from Damboa while the Nigeria Airforce Sky Hawk provided air cover and guarded the troops who further exploited the ambush site.

The sources said that one soldier and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force that were wounded in action, were immediately evacuated to Damboa for treatment.

The sources added that equipment recovered in the aftermath of the fight included riffles, magazines, RPG TUBE 1, 36 hand grenade, IED-making materials, 21 detonators Cord, 21 detonators and fuse, among other items.