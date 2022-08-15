A group, Asiwaju-Shettima Connect has said the presidential standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu will give young Nigerians the tools to take up the baton as leaders in politics and business in his administration.

The group stated this while commending Tinubu over his remarks on Nigerian youths and their exploits in the world of music and sports.

This followed a video made by Tinubu to commemorate the International Youth Day 2022, tagged “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Age”, in which the former Lagos State governor said that many Nigerian artists, including Burna boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, and Tems, “rule the world” with their musical talents.

The APC presidential candidate had also in the video lauded Nigerian Commonwealth heroes, Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, and others for their sterling performance at the just concluded Commonwealth Games which saw Nigeria ranks 7th globally and 1st in Africa.

In a statement signed by its national convener, Mr Adebanjo Moyosore, the group said that Tinubu’s recognition of the value and importance of Nigeria youths to the society is a testament to the fact that he will give young Nigerians the tools to take up the baton as leaders in politics and business in his administration.

Adebanjo said since Tinubu left office as governor of Lagos State, “he has remained a mentor who has over these years mentored the best managers in politics and business; the single most important thing any true leader can do to help prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and change the fortune of their country.”

He said there are numerous public policy problems yet to be addressed to allow the youths of the country to express themselves.

He said most of the challenges facing the country today which include insecurity, poverty, high cost of living, and unemployment would not be solved until someone like Tinubu who has the foresight and love for the youths of this country comes in.

“We have seen what he has turned Lagos into in twenty years. Lagos today has become the third largest economy in Africa because of Tinubu’s master plan to build a megacity, something he can do better if given the opportunity to lead the country,” he added.