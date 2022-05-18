A serving Nigerian Army major (name withheld) has committed suicide at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) gate.

Sources said the major shot himself on Monday evening after returning from exercise with cadets at the new site of the NDA.

The source said the major shot himself in the head for reasons known to him.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the death may not be unconnected with high levels of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among service personnel.

When contacted the Public Relations Officer NDA, Major Bashir Jajira, said he was not aware of any NDA personnel committing suicide.

He said no personnel of the academy was involved in such an act.