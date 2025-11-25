Troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army/Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested suspected kidnap kingpin, Abubakar Bawa, known for troubling residents and communities in the southern part of Taraba State.

Advertisement

In a statement issued to LEADERSHIP by the Brigade’s Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Lt. Umar Muhammad, Musa was apprehended in an attempt to escape from Wukari Local Government Area of the State.

The troops that carried out the operation under the code name, Operation Zafin Wuta, made the breakthrough during a clearance operation targeted at flushing out criminal elements terrorising communities in southern Taraba.

Advertisement

The statement said “During a carefully coordinated operation on 23 November 2025, troops apprehended a suspected kidnapping kingpin as he attempted to escape from Wukari Local Government Area.

“The suspect, identified as Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, is believed to be a close associate of Mr. Umar Musa, another notorious kidnapping mastermind arrested by 6 Brigade troops on 22 November 2025.”

Army said preliminary investigations have established strong links between the two suspects and a wider criminal syndicate responsible for multiple kidnappings, violent attacks, and coordinated criminal activities across the region.

The Commander 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their professionalism, resilience, and operational precision.

According to him, the arrest of Bawa “is a clear indication that Operation Zafin Wuta is achieving its intended objective of dismantling criminal syndicates and restoring security to affected communities.”

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to sustaining aggressive clearance operations, stressing that, “no criminal element will be allowed to escape justice as long as these operations continue at the current momentum.

“This latest success reinforces the resolve of the Nigerian Army to rid Southern Taraba of all criminal threats and restore lasting peace to the area.”

The statement assured that troops under 6 Brigade remain fully vigilant as investigations into the suspect’s network intensifed.

The brigade commander urged residents to remain alert and provide credible information that will further assist security agencies in their ongoing efforts.