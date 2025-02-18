The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has said that the Army was promoting the adoption of smart technology to enhance operational efficiency and reduce collateral damages.

The COAS, represented by the Commander, Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare, Major General Adeleke Ayanuga, stated this at a seminar on Nigerian Army digital transformation and innovation, organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation with the theme “Enhancing Nigerian Army operational efficiency through digital transformation and innovation within a joint and multi-agency environment”.

He said the technological revolution driven by digitalisation and artificial intelligence has greatly influenced the conduct of modern-day warfare, with the use of smart munitions for reduction of collateral damage during operations, to the use of infrared technology to develop night-fighting capabilities.

He said the Nigerian Army in its bid to become a global player in military digital solutions, “is gradually transiting from the traditional to smart concepts in order to enhance the gains of adopting digital technology to enhance operational effectiveness.”

He said the understanding and application of the concept would greatly enhance troops’ proficiency in providing timely and accurate fire support and equally enhance its all-weather fighting capability.

He, therefore, tasked participants to share ideas, foster partnerships, and ignite the spirit of technological aadvancement and innovation.

“In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions cannot be overemphasised. Hence, the need to collaborate and develop our digital and technological capabilities in fighting insecurity in Nigeria.

“This seminar is, therefore, in line with my command philosophy, which is to consolidate the transformation of the Nigerian Army towards bequeathing a well-motivated and combat-ready force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

“The seminar is also critical as the lectures are structured to promote innovation and adoption of technological solutions to enhance Nigerian Army’s operational effectiveness. Today, as we are gathered to discuss the transformation of the Nigerian Army using innovative digital solutions, this seminar with the theme Enhancing Nigerian Army Operational Efficiency Through Digital Transformation and Innovation Within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment is therefore very apt and timely,” he stated.

The Army Chief added that the seminar offered a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and forward-thinking dialogue between the Nigerian Army, technology service providers and service organisations.

Speaking further, he said the partnership would serve to enhance capacity to secure the nation, which will indirectly bolster the nation’s economic standing.

“In this regard, the Nigerian Army under my watch is poised to foster partnerships and collaboration with other security agencies, government agencies, reputable private sectors, academic institutions, and local communities to combat insecurity and promote national security as well as development,” he added.

The COAS urged the gathering to envision a future where “our security challenges are met with innovative and technological solutions.”

He commended the loyalty and dedication of all Nigerian Army personnel as well as their relentless contributions towards stemming insecurity across the nation.

He further assured that the Nigerian Army, under his command, will continue to provide the much-needed resources and guidance required for the execution of their tasks.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Army

Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major General OS Abai, said the seminar underscored the importance of collaboration in the fight against insecurity.

He added that the adoption of technology would facilitate seamless transformation and intelligence gathering.