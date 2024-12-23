In a sustained effort to curb the activities of crude oil thieves in the Niger Delta region, troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have, in collaboration with other security agencies, dismantled 37 illegal refining sites across the region.

During the operations, which were carried out between December 16 and December 22, 2024, the troops dismantled six boats, arrested 10 suspected oil thieves and recovered over 130,000 litres of stolen products.

The Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Monday, said in Obafu community of Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government area of Rivers State, a cluster of nine illegal refining sites with 176 cooking drums and several pumping machines were destroyed.

The statement said in Buguma general area in Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State, three illegal refining sites, a large boat was also deactivated with over 24,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

It read in part: “Troops of 6 Division, working closely with other security agencies have continued to sustain the operational gains recorded against oil thieves in the Niger Delta Region (NDR). In separate operations conducted from 16 – 22 December 2024, across the region, several gains were recorded. These include the dismantling of 37 illegal refining sites, six boats, arrest of ten suspected oil thieves, recovery of over 130,000 litres of stolen products amongst others.

“In Rivers State, around Obiafu, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) LGA, a cluster of 9 illegal refining sites with 176 cooking drums and several pumping machines were destroyed. Additionally, two mobile phones, several locally constructed dumps, stocked with over 60,000 litres of stolen products were confiscated.

“These include about 50,000 litres of stolen crude, 5,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 6,250 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) and the arrest of four suspected oil thieves.

“Meanwhile, around Bille and Bakana general areas in Degema LGA, three illegal refining sites, two wooden and one fibre boats, were intercepted with over 6,000 and 5,000 litres of stolen crude respectfully, as well as 5,000 litres of illegally refined DPK recovered.

“At Ozorchi Forest in Abua/Odual, four illegal refining sites with over 10,000 litres of stolen products were handled. While, clearance operations conducted along Imo River, led to the deactivation of 8 illegal refining sites, 50 drum pots, 65 metal container receivers as well as over 5,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

“In separate operations conducted in Bayelsa State, around Kunsho Creek in Southern Ijaw, one illegal refining site with 2,000 litres of stolen crude were handled appropriately. At Kumbo 4 Flow line in Ekeremor LGA, troops thwarted an attempt to compromise Shell Petroleum Development Company pipeline. The vandals fled and abandoned 18 inches pipes and three gas cylinders at the site.

“Meanwhile, in Delta State, troops intercepted a tanker truck positioned to siphon crude oil from Platform Petroleum Limited Pipeline at Obiukwole Community in Ethiope East LGA.

“A blue hose laid into the bush linking the pipeline to the tanker truck in preparation to steal was discovered by troops. In addition, four suspected oil thieves were arrested at the scene. In Akwa Ibom, troops have continued to dominate both the hinterland and waterways to ward off criminal activities in the state.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam while commending troops for the feat achieved, charged them to sustain the tempo against oil thieves. He also reassured that criminals will not be allowed freedom of action to have any foothold in the region.”