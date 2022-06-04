The Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) in Borno State, on Friday, matriculated 333 students for its new academic year.

Speaking during the fourth matriculation of the institution, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kyari Mohammed, said out of the 392 admitted students, 333 were registered and matriculated.

Prof. Mohammed reminded the students that the matriculation was an initiation into membership of the academic community of the Nigerian Army University with all rights and responsibilities that it entail, hence he urged them to take the matriculation as a serious activity.

“First and foremost let me welcome you to this prestigious university. You are lucky to have been admitted to this young and fast growing fountain of learning. Just as you are happy to be here, we are equally happy to have you. The matriculation oath you take makes you bonafide students of this institution.

“As we initiate you into the university system today, we hope to graduate you at the end of your study. In between this period we expect you to live by rules and regulations, obey constituted authorities as you go about your lawful business.

“Secondly, discipline is key to your training in this institution, therefore we urge you to abhor all forms of anti-social behaviour such as violence of all forms but especially gender-based violence, drug and substance abuse, cultism, examination malpractice and all forms of misconduct.

“We have zero tolerance for bad behaviour. Should you encounter any form of harassment from your lecturers or fellow students, there are clearly laid down avenues for seeking redress, please utilise them. Do not suffer in silence. Let me assure you that we shall protect the innocent and punish the perpetrators of crime.

“This year we admitted only 392 students out of which 333 have registered and are now being administered the matriculation oath. We participated in our first NUGA games this year at the University of Lagos. Our contingent won one gold and two bronze to put NAUB on the medal table.

“We proud to be at the middle of the medal table as 31st out of 75 universities that participated, making the best new university and the best university in the North-East ahead of much older universities. Let me use this opportunity to thank the athletes and their coaching crew for a job well done,” the Vice Chancellor said.