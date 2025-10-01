Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has marked Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary with the launch of its B2B E-Commerce Platform and Scepter360 Pharma, signaling a new era of innovation in the nation’s healthcare sector.

While the full Scepter360 healthcare technology suite is still in development, these two live solutions were designed to tackle some of Nigeria’s most persistent healthcare challenges.

The newly launched B2B E-Commerce platform brings pharmaceutical procurement into the digital age, allowing hospitals, pharmacies, and healthcare organisations to browse personalised catalogues with contract-specific pricing, track real-time inventory and delivery schedules, manage accounts with role-based access, spending controls, and analytics, place and approve bulk orders securely, reducing paperwork and delays.

By replacing manual processes with digital workflows, the platform helps healthcare providers save time, cut costs, and focus more on patient care.

Speaking at the launch, Gerald Damasus, COO & Co-Founder of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, said: “Nigeria’s Independence Day is not only a celebration of our history, but a reminder of our ability to shape the future. We are building a healthcare system that is independent of inefficiency, fragmentation, and barriers to access. Our mission is simple: to give healthcare providers the tools they need to deliver the best care possible.”

In addition to the B2B platform, Arrowhead introduced Scepter360 Pharma, a solution built to improve medication availability and supply chain efficiency across Africa. The platform integrates technology, data, and logistics to ensure medicines reach healthcare providers where and when they’re needed most.

Scepter360 Pharma offers up to 50% cost savings, an 80% reduction in stockouts, and supports sustainable revenue models for healthcare systems.

Looking ahead, Arrowhead is preparing to launch the full Scepter360 Suite, a modular platform that will integrate patient records, workforce management, pharmacy inventory, telemedicine, and public health reporting. Unlike traditional systems designed for ideal conditions, Scepter360 is built for Africa’s realities, including unreliable connectivity, limited budgets, and rapidly growing healthcare demands.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ initiatives reflect its commitment to advancing healthcare technology in Africa through practical, impactful solutions that improve both service delivery and patient outcomes.

Healthcare providers can now access the Arrowhead B2B E-Commerce Platform.