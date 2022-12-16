The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been attacked 50 times between 2019 to 2022, LEADERSHIP can authoritatively report.

The chief press secretary to INEC chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, disclosed this in a report made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja titled: ‘Timeline of Attacks on INEC Offices Between 2019 and 12th December 2022’.

“These are attacks as a result of election-related violence, protests unrelated to elections, and activities of thugs and unknown gunmen.

“The list does not include damages to facilities as a result of fire accidents, natural disasters such as flooding or rain/wind storms, the snatching/destruction of electoral materials during election, burglary and attack on election duty officials,” Oyekanmi said.

The analysis of the incidents showed that 15 States out of the 36 States of the Federation have been attacked.

All the South-East States of Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Imo and Anambra have been attacked. Others were Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, and Osun States.

The type of incidents, according to the report, included banditry-related, post-election violence, Boko Haram, thuggery during elections, EndSARS protest, unknown gunmen and hoodlums.

The nature of the attacks includes arson, 20; vandalisation, 26; arson and vandalisation, four.

So far, the report showed that the Commission’s offices were attacked eight times in 2018; 22 attacks in 2020; 12 attacks in 2021, and eight attacks in 2022.