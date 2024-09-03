A gang of rampaging arsonists has killed a police Corporal, burnt down police station and a civic centre in Anambra State.

The arsonists stormed the Oba Police Station in Idemili-south local government area in the early hours of Tuesday.

According an eyewitness, the armed arsonists with various types of dangerous weapons including bombs, heavily loaded firearms set the police station as well as a nearby civic centre in the area on fire.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident, said a combined security team comprising the police, military and others have been deployed to the area and currently carrying out operations to track down the arsonists.

“The Police-led Joint Security Force comprising of the Army, Navy, Civil defence and other security agencies are currently in a joint onslaught operation within Oba and its environments. Following, an attack in the early hours of today 3/9/2024 on Oba Police Divisional Headquarters and Oba Civic Center.

“The suspected armed successionist group started shooting sporadically in an attempt to gain entrance to the Police Station and threw petrol bombs at the security facility which made some of the offices catch up with fire including the Oba Civic Center.

“Unfortunately, a police corporal who was fatally wounded paid the supreme price, while the fire was put off with the help of other Police officers on duty and the Joint Security responding team.

“The Commissioner of Police (CP) Nnaghe Obono Itam while condemning the act, described the invasion of security facilities and hostility towards security agents as an attack on the soul of a nation and vows to bring those behind the unholy act to book”, Ikenga stated further.