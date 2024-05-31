Ad

West Africa’s foremost international fair ART X Lagos will hold October 31 to November 3, 2024.

The annual fair, which features contemporary Nigerian and African art exhibitions will kick off this year with Collectors’ Preview on October 31, the VIP Preview on November 1, and Public Access Days on November 2 and 3.

Organizers noted that the fair will showcase as usual an array of events and activities as a curated selection of galleries, special projects, ART X Talks, ART X Live! among others.

Interested participants, especially international participants are urged to register virtually for their festival pass before D-day.