For championing and setting the pace in empowering the women folks globally, the Founder and Managing Partner, Aruwa Capital Management, Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, has been honoured by the Black Women in Asset Management, (BWAM) with the Top 40 under 40 Black Women in Asset Management Award in London, United Kingdom.

The award-winning business amazon was also listed among Choiseul100africa 2022 ranking being among the top 100 young African leaders under the age of 40 set to play a major role in the economic development of the African continent.

The BWAM award took place at the 2022 Black Women Inaugural Conference in London, United Kingdom

The Black Women in Asset Management, among others, seeks to inspire members to advance their career in Asset Management through cultivating strong relationship with diverse industry peers.

Elated Rhodes after the award presentation remarked, “It is very encouraging to see that the hard work we are putting at Aruwa Capital Management close to the gender investing and funding gap in Africa, continues to receive global recognition to Glory of Almighty God.

“Thank you Jacqueline Taiwo for your leadership in curating this important event and shining a light on black women in the industry.”

Speaking on the Choiseul award, Adesuwa said: “I’m very very honoured to be selected in the Choiseul100africa 2020 ranking among the top 100 young Africa leaders under the age of 40 set to play a major role in the economic development of the Africa continent.

“Thanks to the Institut Choiseul and all of its partners for including me in the prestigious list. Thank you for recognising the work we are doing at Aruwa Capital Management to showcase the untapped potential for investing in women in Africa.”

The Choiseul 100 Africa aims to shed the light upon the young men and women who are successful and have the ambition of lifting Africa to its highest level of economical, societal and cultural development, according to the founder and President of Institute Choiseul, Dr Pascal Lorot.

Adesuwa is one of the youngest female private fund managers making waves in Africa, an active investor and board members of many striving businesses in Nigeria across multiple sectors.

She is closing the gender investing and funding gap profitably and with significant impact, one investment at a time.