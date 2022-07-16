The 2022 edition of Ilorin durbar in Kwara State will remain evergreen green in the memory of the people of Ilorin Emirate and their friends, from near and far.

The durbar, a culture of horse riding by the de creme la creme of Ilorin Emirate which holds on second day of Eid-el-Kabir is a sight to behold.

The notable horse riders at the durbar ceremony included the Emir of Ilorin and chairman, Kwara State Council of Emirs and Obas, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq ( Mutawali of Ilorin), Mal Saliu Mustapha ( Turaki of Ilorin), Alh Saka Onimago(Shettima of Ilorin), Engr Yusuf Sagaya( Zanna of Ilorin), the chairman of the Durbar Committee, Engr Yahaya Alapasanpa, the general manager of Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Kwara), Alh Kayode Aremu, amongst Others.

The elaborate durbar event by Ilorin Emirate started in 2018. It could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 edition is therefore the third in the series.

The Emir, gaily dressed, Governor AbdulRazaq, members of Ilorin Emirate Council, the honorary title holders and other horse riders left the forecourt of the Emir’s palace on the back of their horses at about noon and moved rounds major roads in the city.

The governor and his elder brother, Dr Alimi retuned to the starting point at 3.03pm while the Emir and his chiefs arrived at 3.33pm to wild applause from the mammoth crowd that gathered to observe the event.

Of course, there were side attractions before the arrival of the horse riders to the main venue of the event. Local musicians including Adisa Owala, Besco Azeez, Aremu Alade Owo and ‘Were’ cruner, Baba Olobi were on hands to entertain the guests which included the representatives of UNESCO and Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

Away from the merriment, the 2020 Ilorin durbar has attracted international attention because of its richness.

Nigeria’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, Dr Hajo Sanni and the director general of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker,said the Ilorin Emirate annual durbar can be used as a springboard to attract foreign investments to Nigeria.

The UNESCO ambassador who was represented by Dr Uche Ibe said the durbar is good enough to attract foreign tourists to Kwara State,who may in turn invest in the state because of its serene environment.

She added: “Today is an important landmark on the annual international culture calendar. Many cities will be celebrating the festival of sacrifice across the Muslim world. Ilorin is one such city, which, as can be seen has attracted tourists from around the world. I therefore congratulate His Highness the Emir of Ilorin and his people for this colourful display.

“As you aware, Nigeria is a member state to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) which I head as Ambassador and permanent delegate. One of the functions of the Permanent Mission is to promote the culture of Nigeria in the basket of world cultures.

“UNESCO targets the protection and safeguarding of the world’s cultural and natural heritage and supports creativity and dynamic cultural sectors.

It is the belief of UNESCO that these are fundamental to addressing the challenges of our time, from climate change to poverty, inequality, the digital divide and ever more complex emergencies and conflicts. Thereby, using cultural heritage to encourage peaceful coexistence among nations.

“UNESCO is convinced that no development can be sustainable without a strong culture component.

It is my wish to advocate that the solutions we seek to major global challenges lie in our taking full advantage of our cultural heritage.

On this, I challenge our cultural sentinels to do all they can to promote cultural revival.

I thank you for inviting me and congratulations once again.”

In her goodwill message, the NTDC DG who was represented by Mrs Nana Yakubu, thanked the Emir, the organisers and the people of Ilorin Emirate for a beautiful display of culture.

Also speaking,Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq congratulated the Emir, the organisers and the entire people of Ilorin Emirate over the successful holding of the durbar.

Earlier, the chairman of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee, Engr Yahaya Alapasanpa, had called on Governor AbdulRazaq to use his influence to attract foreign tourists to the state to witness the durbar progmme.

This, he said will encourage the tourist to invest in the state, thereby improving the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

Alapasanpa said the annual event

encourages indigenes of Ilorin Emirate to come home to celebrate with their kith and kin and see where they can contribute to the development of Ilorin and the state at large.

The Durbar Committee chairman added:” I am happy that this year’s event attracted several guests,including policy makers and distinguished personalities, from all walks of life and from across and beyond Nigeria.

“Let me proceed by expressing my profound gratitude to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs,Alhaji(Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari,CFR,for introducing this cultural festival. Since its introduction in 2018,Ilorin Emirate has never remained the same in the world of culture and general development. The annual event has continuously served its purpose in the attraction of our people to always come home and tourists from far and near. There is no doubt that members of the community have benefited tremendously and in several ways from the staging of this annual festival.

“ It must,however, be observed that the Ilorin Emirate Durbar is gradually taken up its uniqueness in every sphere. It is becoming totally different from how the festival is conducted in sister Emirates across Northern Nigeria. This is because our heterogeneity, peculiarities and ingenuity are increasingly reflecting clearly on the Ilorin Emirate Durbar.

“It is pertinent for the committee to thank the government of Kwara State under the able leadership of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for its repeated supports towards the colourful organisation of the annual festival. We have always enjoyed the listening ears and uncommon patriotism of Mr. Governor. We thank His Excellency and members of his administration for their commitments towards the sustenance of this annual cultural engagement.

“The Organising Committee is,however,appealing to the government of Kwara State to offer more supports to the annual festival. The support is needed for the festival to have greater impact and more colourful participations of tourists from far and beyond the shores of Nigeria. We believe that once that becomes the lot of the festival its economic impact would become more enticing and exciting. This is because it would boost trade and tourism as such would bring more revenues to the ordinary members of the community with attendant increment in revenue acquirable to the government.

“As you must have also taken notice of,this year’s event is quite different from the previous ones. In order to reduce the magnitude of people who converge on this ancient palace for the annual event,the organising committee decided to arrange large screens at specific locations across Ilorin. As we are here, multitude of people are gathered in other locations to watch this event. This is an innovation that we would continued to explore.

“Cultural exhibition was also added to this annual event. It was held two days ago. It was done to expose our children to those materials that made our illustrious progenitors and we, their progenies, different from others. I am sure that those who were here on the Cultural Exhibition Day marvelled at the dexterity, ingenuity and profound intellectualism of our founding fathers and their successors. Our unity in diversity was also demonstrated as those who saw all those archival materials were challenged to also do things that would inspire generations unborn.

“One other very important innovation added to this year’s durbar is the Qur’anic recitation contest. This is done to encourage Islamic learning and spiritual growth among our younger ones. Winners of various categories of the contest would be presented to the Emir who in turn would present them with various prizes.

“A football championship was also added to this year’s annual durbar. The championship was aimed at promoting unity,friendship and togetherness among our youths. I am sure more talents must have been discovered as new friendships must have also been struck.

“On an occasion like this one must appeal to our people to continue to see one another as brothers. The people of Ilorin Emirate are one and the same under the canopy of our father, the Emir of Ilorin. We should never allow anything to divide us. We should remember that in unity we stand and divided we fall. Let us hold on tightly to those factors that unite us and do away with whatever that has the tendency of dividing us.”