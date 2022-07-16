The vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has reacted to controversy surrounding his nomination by the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying thier same faith is no plan to islamise Nigeria.

Shettima was on Sunday announced as Tinubu’s running mate by the APC presidential candidate himself after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

The former Borno State governor and current Senator representing Borno Central in in Senate defended his emergence as the VP candidate on Friday while addressing members of the APC Professional Forum, who paid him a visit in Abuja.

“They are accusing him (Tinubu) of an attempt to Islamise the country; has he started with Islamising his own family?” the lawmaker asked.

But the choice of Tinubu’s running mate did not go well with many, especially the Christian community in the country and some members of the APC, including one of Tinubu’s political allies, Babachir David Lawal, who is the immediate-past secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Contrary to insinuations of disregard for Nigerian Christians and plan to Islamise the country, Shettima believes that with his nomination, the party’s presidential candidate has shown that he can tolerate any religion.

Shettima, however, asked Nigerians to look beyond religious sentiment and focus on how to move the country forward.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; yes, his running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate for over 40 years is not only a Christian, but a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“He did not enforce his own Islamic faith on his own children. He was the first governor to hand over mission schools to the owners, and he has groomed people from all walks of life.

“I think we have to look at the larger picture; the task before us is to transform this nation into a just and fair society where everyone will have a sense of belonging. We are a kaleidoscope of colours; we should learn to accommodate and embrace each other,” Shettima said.