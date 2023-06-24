As New Service Chiefs March In

In a decisive move aimed at addressing the escalating insecurity in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu relieved the service chiefs he inherited from the Buhari administration of their appointments and replaced them with new ones. It is perceived as a move to re-engineer the nation’s security architecture aimed at refocusing the battle against insecurity and easing the daunting challenges the country is facing in that regard.

For the record, the new Service Chiefs are: Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police; and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence. The president has also confirmed Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser. We commend the president for ensuring that the appointments reflect federal character.

The appointment of the new service chiefs marks, in our opinion, a significant turning point. Learning the lessons of the past, it is necessary to ensure that these new leaders possess the requisite coordination ability, vision, and commitment to protect the lives and property of the citizens. Sadly, in our view, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in security challenges in recent times, ranging from terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and communal clashes.

We recall that the 2023 Global Terrorism Index ranked Nigeria as the eighth most terrorized country globally in 2022, dropping from its sixth position in 2021. Similarly, according to an Amnesty International report, more than 120 Nigerians have been killed by bandits and other criminals since President Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29. While the blame for this may not be put, entirely, at the doorsteps of the new administration, it is, in our opinion, a wakeup call for the new chiefs on the urgency of the task ahead.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, the situation demands urgent action, strong leadership, and effective coordination among security agencies. The appointment of new service chiefs presents an opportunity to reassess subsisting strategies and find a unified approach to counter the perceived threats to national security.

In our view, it is crucial that the newly appointed service chiefs learn from the pitfalls of their predecessors and prioritise collaboration and information sharing among themselves and with other relevant agencies. Without doubt, a cohesive effort is essential in combating the multifaceted security challenges facing the nation making it imperative for them to recognise that a unified front is vital to achieving their aim of safeguarding the nation.