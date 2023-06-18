As Tinubu’s Kitchen Cabinet Begins To Take Shape

Another busy week unfolded at the seat of power as President Bola Tinubu engaged with various groups to promote his visions and plans for Nigeria.

On Wednesday, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, officially assumed the role of Chief of Staff to the President.

Notably on Thursday, President Tinubu appointed eight special advisers to his administration, including Dele Alake as the Special Adviser for Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Mr. Yau Darazo as the Special Adviser for Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, Wale Edun as the Special Adviser for Monetary Policies, Mrs. Olu Verheijen as the Special Adviser for Energy, Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji as the Special Adviser for Revenue, Mr. Nuhu Ribadu as the Special Adviser for Security, Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu as the Special Adviser for Industry, Trade, and Investment, and Dr. (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas as the Special Adviser for Health.

Looking at this list, one might assume that the President has already formed his cabinet. The major sectors of the government, such as security, economy, and health, are well represented. Undoubtedly, these individuals will form Tinubu’s kitchen cabinet and will be instrumental in driving his renewed hope agenda.

The list consists of individuals who have proven themselves in their respective fields, and it is evident that the President’s primary focus lies on the economy.

One notable aspect of the list is that each appointee has a minimum of 20 years of experience in their respective fields.