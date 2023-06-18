How 10th Senate Elected Presiding Officers

Even though the Senate is regarded as the saucer that cools the tea, the campaign that led to the emergence of the presiding officers of the 10th Assembly was so hot that it almost burnt the hand holding the saucer.

Heavy political juggernauts – Ali Ndume, Orji Uzor Kalu, Abdulazeez Yari, Sani Musa, Jibrin Barau, Osita Izunaso and Godswill Akpabio were all in the race for the office of the third citizen who will also be the chairman of the National Assembly, the legislative arm of government.

There were alignments and realignments after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented its preferred candidates for the office of the senate president and the deputy senate president.

Godswill Akpabio was anointed to be the senate president while Barau Jibrin was also announced for the office of the deputy senate president.

Pundits have noted that it was a balanced ticket between the North and the South, having also the coverage of diversity in the faith they profess.

One of the longest serving lawmakers in Nigeria, Ali Ndume quickly accepted the arrangements by his party and emerged as the director general of the Akpabio/Barau campaign.