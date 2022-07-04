After 17 years of meritorious service, former director of Spectrum Administration Department of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Engr. Oluwatoyin Asaju, has bowed out of the regulatory body, with encomiums from management and industry experts, after turning 60.

Engr. Asaju, who led the team that managed the 3.5 Gigahertz (Ghz) Band Auction process that attracted fame and fortune to the Federal Government through the transparent auction process for the sale of the Fifth Generation (5G) licences conducted by the Commission, was hosted to a valedictory session to celebrate his performance, by the leadership and staff of the Commission.

Executive vice chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who presided over the event, described Engr. Asaju’s performance in superlatives, stating that the retiring staff epitomises hard work, resilience, professionalism and humility.

“I have worked closely with the celebrant while he was the director in the Special Duties Department, and later Spectrum Administration Department, and in his capacity as director in these departments, he demonstrated high level of professionalism and excellence. He was also impartial, forthright and resoluteness in discharging his duties. This is worthy of commendations and emulation from younger staff present in this room,” he said.

Danbatta described the retired engineer as one staff of the Commission who “exceeded all expectations throughout his service years at NCC. He is so competent, confident and resourceful. I am happy to have come into NCC at a time when there are resourceful people like Engr. Asaju in the system to help drive our digital agenda for the Nigerian economy”,

He particularly expressed the gratitude of the staff and management of the Commission for Engr. Asaju’s dedication to duty. “I recall your efforts which led to successful auction of two slots in the 3.5 gigahertz spectrum for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) services in December, 2021. “Of course these are just examples of your many contributions to the achievement of the strategic vision of the Commission and we cannot thank you enough,” Danbatta stated.

“On behalf of the board, management and staff of the Commission, I wish to thank you for your dedication throughout your 17 years of commendable, laudable and dedicated service to the Commission in particular and to the Nigerian telecom sector in general,” he declared.

A rain of tributes poured on Engr. Asaju from colleagues, led by the executive commissioner, Technical Services, Engr. Ubale Maska, and other friends and members of the family of the celebrant who joined the Commission in 2005, as a senior manager, and later rose through the ranks to become a director at the Commission. Before he joined the Commission, he had worked at then Federal Ministry of Communications where he rose to the position of chief engineer.

Engr. Asaju began his career after obtaining a Bachelor of Engineering degree specializing in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Ilorin. He also holds a Master of Business Administration and a postgraduate diploma in Computer Science from same university in addition to a Master’s Degree in Telecommunications Regulation and Policy with a distinction from the University of West Indies, through a scholarship offered by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

Engr. Asaju, a fellow of many professional bodies, expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve at a globally respected institution like the NCC, and commended Prof. Danbatta for his remarkable leadership qualities which has repositioned the Commission as a flagship Nigerian public sector institution, committed to championing the Federal Government’s vision for a robust digital economy and culture.

Joined by his wife, Ayisat, children and family members and friends, Engr. Asaju expressed gratitude to colleagues of many years with whom he shared the vision and commitment to a better digital Nigeria.

Engr. Asaju’s career was one of exemplary professionalism, expressed in his top level fellowship and membership of many professional bodies including the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics in Engineers, NIEEE, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE), West Africa Society for Communication and Administration (WASCA), and the Nigerian Institution of Information and Communications Engineers (NIICTE).