Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake has reportedly parted ways with his record label boss, Olamide.

This comes a few days after Asake unfollowed Olamide, also removing YBNL from his Instagram bio, as well as deleting all of his Instagram page.

LEADERSHIP gathered that following the expiration of Asake’s contract with YBNL, Olamide presented a new contract to the music star to sign, which he declined.

However, Olamide made strenuous efforts to persuade Asake to sign the deal but to no avail.

According to Instagram vlogger, Cutie Juls who made this known on his handle, Asake recently walked out on the negotiations, opting to become independent.

“The final straw happened two (2) weeks ago when Asake walked out completely out of the deal opting to be his own boss.

“Hopefully they will be able to resolve and get Asake to stay,” Juls wrote.

Asake joined YBNL in 2022 and became famed with his hit song ‘Sungba’, achieving groundbreaking milestones, including the impressive feat of selling out the O2 Arena twice.