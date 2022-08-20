Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group Downstream company, has renovated and upgraded the Police Station on Murtala Muhammed Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, to enhance security and sustainable community policing.

Managed by Sahara Foundation, the corporate citizenship vehicle of energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, the project is one of Asharami Synergy’s corporate citizenship initiatives aimed at promoting the sustainable development goals in communities where the company operates.

The MMIA Police station received a complete building makeover from Asharami Synergy. The project which began in June 2022 required a comprehensive structural overhaul on the main building. The project also involved internal and external upgrades, including the introduction of an inverter and solar panels to ensure the station has uninterrupted power for seamless operations. The renovation also included electrical wiring, replacement of the entire roof, windows, and doors, painting, and overhaul of the facility’s toilet systems.

According to Yemi Odutola, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Synergy, the inclusion of solar power is in line with Asharami and Sahara Foundation’s unwavering commitment to promoting access to energy and building sustainable environments. “This energy saving, and sustainability approach applied to the renovation of the MMA Police station would ensure the facility receives power-dependent real time alerts, thereby leading to improved security. Asharami Synergy is delighted at the opportunity to work with the Nigeria Police to achieve this feat,” he said.

The official hand-over ceremony of the renovated station took place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the MMIA Police station. The event was hosted by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr Joseph Alabi (SP) and had the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Airport Command, CP Salem Vincent Amachree as Special Guest of Honour and representative of the Inspector General of Police.

The event was also attended by Deputy Commissioner, Admin and Finance, Mr Ajao Adewale, head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, head, Aviation and Terminal Operations, Asharami Synergy, Abiodun Olaniyan, chief security officer, Sahara Group, Adeniyi Ige, and programs manager, Sahara Foundation Chisomebi Okoroafor,

Speaking at the hand-over event, The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Airport Command, CP Salem Vincent Amachree described the renovation of the MMIA Police station as laudable and commended the management of Asharami Synergy and Sahara Foundation for promoting efficiency and service experience through the project.

Noting the state of the station prior to the completion of the project, CP Amachree said: “truly the difference is clear for all to see. I assure members of the public of the commitment of the Nigerian Police to safeguarding lives and properties and we look forward to collaboration towards keeping Nigeria secure for all.”

Also speaking at the event, Divisional Police Officer, MMIA Police Station, Mr Joseph Alabi commended Asharami Synergy and Sahara Foundation for delivering the project seamlessly. He said the morale boosting initiative will go a long way to supporting the activities of the station, adding that the renovated station would be fully utilized towards enhaning security in Mafoloku, with an estimated population of about two hundred thousand people.

Programs manager, Sahara Foundation, Chisomebi Okoroafor, said the MMIA Police station renovation is one out of several renovation projects currently ongoing across the country. Okoroafor listed Ibafon, Ijora, and Onne (in Rivers state) police stations as some of the facilities to have benefitted from the project targeted at promoting sustainable policing.