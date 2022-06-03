A legal firm Ibrahim Ali Abubakar and Co has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cancel the Zamfara State governorship primary election, saying it was marred by irregularities, inconsistencies and illegalities.

They also noted that the conduct of the primary election was in flagrant violation of the Electoral Act, 2022, the PDP Constitution 2017 as (amended), and the PDP electoral guidelines for primary elections.

The firm said they are acting as solicitors to Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, Mallam Wadatau Madawaki, and Aliyu Hafiz Muhammad “hereinafter referred to as “Our clients”.

The firm, in a letter to the national chairman of PDP which was made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, said the accreditation of delegates that was supposed to commence between 8:00am and 12:00 noon did not take place at all yet, the election commenced around 16:00 hours without announcing the total number of delegates accredited at the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

They noted that this is contrary to the stipulated time prescribed by Part V 8 (d) and (e) of the PDP Electoral Guidelines for Primary Election and at loggerhead with the operational word “shall” in the provisions which word connotes compulsion in law by the Statute of Interpretation.

The letter also alleged that Zamfara State PDP chairman, Col. Bala Mande (Rtd), who was supposed to be neutral in the election, had served as the campaign director for Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare.

It also alleged that Mande spent the whole night before the primary election day campaigning for and introducing Dare to delegates even though he joined the PDP on Sunday, May 22, 2022 barely three days before the primary election.

It further said the list of delegates which was officially brought from the PDP Headquarters was doctored by some stakeholders who were supposed to protect the integrity of the party.

It added that officials who have been in APP, ANPP, and presently APC since 1999 to date were listed as delegates, adding that they wondered why such names were presented as PDP national delegates if not for selfish interest.