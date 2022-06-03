The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship flag bearer in Enugu State, Mr Peter Mbah, has held reconciliatory meetings with former governorship aspirants of the party as well as former aspirants for other elective offices in the just concluded primaries.

He, at the meetings which were held at his residence, promised to run an all-inclusive government.

Mbah promised both the aspirants and the people of the state that if elected governor, he would prioritise the welfare and development of the people of the zone while ensuring that the people were not left behind in the administration.

Mbah assured that the meetings were a signal to political traducers and cynics who never believed that a meeting point could come between him and the aspirants that he “and my brothers are dwelling in unity.”

Speaking further, Mbah said the meetings were a pathway to peace and reconciliation while pledging his cooperation to sustain the newfound peace between them.

“By these meetings, we are sending a strong message that we are united in our aspirations to make Enugu State better and greater,” Mbah said.

At the meeting with the former governorship aspirants were Engr Erasmus Anike, Pastor Beloved Dan Anike, Dr. GOC Ajah, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa, and Hon. Barr Nwabueze Ugwu, amongst others.