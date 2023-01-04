Immediate-past governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has condemned the assassination attempt on the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ideato federal constituency in the 2023 elections, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

This is even as the party’s Senatorial candidate for Imo West (Orlu Zone) berated the attackers for their action.

The two politicians spoke during separate solidarity visits to Ugochinyere in his country home at Akokwa, in Ideato North local government area of the State, following the attack of his convoy a fortnight ago by unknown assailants.

Ihedioha in his remarks described Ugochinyere as a beacon of light, and an enigma of truth, even as he called on him to remain resilient and resolute, focused and patriotic in his quest for a better Nigeria.

According to Ihedioha, the attack on Ugochinyere was intended to silence, intimidate and dissuade him from fighting against plots to rig the 2023 elections before the time, as well as exposing criminalities, corruption and misconducts at all levels of governance.

Further, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives said the attackers were already intimidated and threatened by Ugochinyere’s courage, especially the audacity to confront the old order of electoral and leadership fraud in the country.

He commended Ugochinyere for courage against bad leadership, adding that, “When I look at Ikenga Ugochinyere, I feel encouraged that we have a person like him in Imo. We thank him for being the voice of the voiceless. We thank him for being bold and for always speaking truth to power. He is a true son of the soil and I urge him to keep up the good work.”

Ihedioha further called on young politician to stand strong and remain focused, saying “trials and persecutions are part of the refining ingredients of life, and no matter the extent of tribulation, if God be for us, who can be against us”.

For his part, the PDP candidate for Imo West Senatorial seat, Hon. Jones Onyereri, during his visit to Ugochinyere, expressed gratitude to God for preserving him during the attack.

He expressed confidence that both of them will be elected to give quality representation to their people and Imo State by extension.

Responding, Barr. Ikenga Ugochinyere expressed deep appreciation to Ihedioha and his entourage comprising PDP leaders and State officials, for their care, love and solidarity, saying he was overwhelmed by the honour of such a visit which he described as fatherly and epitomises a true leader of men.

According to him, he and his team were committed to ensuring that the governorship seat returns to the rightful party, the PDP come 2023, stating that Ideato is for PDP.

Those, who accompanied Ihedioha oh the visit included Nze Law Biaduo, the PDP State organising secretary; Charles Ezekwe, former PDP chairman; Comr. GOC Nwadike, State Youth Leader; Collins Opurozor, State Publicity Secretary; Hon Martin Ejiogu, and the PDP Deputy Chairman, amongst others.