Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described as untrue, the claim by the director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr Abiye Sekibo, that he sponsored an assassination attempt on him.

He declared that he has never and will not indulge in any act of sponsoring assassins against anybody.

Wike stated this yesterday during the Rivers East senatorial district campaign rally of the PDP held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

He recalled an aspect of the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up by the Chibuike Amaechi administration headed by the late Justice Kayode Eso that indicted Dr Sekibo.

“Justice Kayode Eso, retired Justice of the Supreme Court of blessed memory, in a judicial panel report, indicted Abiye Sekibo as the head of cultists that killed so many people in Rivers State,” Wike said.

The governor insisted that it is also not true the allegation of burning down of the venue that has been graciously approved by his administration for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to hold its presidential campaign rally.

He said, “So, we granted approval for the candidate (presidential) of the party to hold their rally at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium. I do know that if you go there today, no stadium has been burnt.

Police Investigate Murder Attempt On Sekibo

Also, a PDP chieftain in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has accused the director-general of the party’s presidential campaign council in the state, Dr Abiye Sekibo, of plotting to de-market Governor Nyesom Wike, through alleged assassination attempt on his life, saying such plot had failed.

Recall that gunmen dressed in police uniform had in the early hours of Friday opened fire on Sekibo, a former minister of Transport, along the Trans-Amadi axis of Port Harcourt.

Addressing journalists in the state capital, the former minister insisted that those that attacked him were policemen attached to Rivers State Government House.

But, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday, Dike stated that the alleged assassination attempt was scripted by the former minister.

He said, “Should one say, ludicrous, hilarious or vexatious, reading or hearing Abiye Sekibo accuse Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of fake ‘assassination’ attempt on his life?

“In this part of human habitat, we have one common ailment: collective amnesia. We forget history easily! If not, Abiye Sekibo would not have had the bravado to accuse an innocuous man, without a scintilla history of violence, of being behind the purported ‘assassination’ attempt on his life?

“No character assassination will de-market Governor Wike in Rivers State. Rivers’ people love him because of his infrastructural renaissance.”