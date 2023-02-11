The commissioner of police in Rivers State, Okon Effiong Okon, has ordered an investigation into the alleged assassination attempt on the director-general of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in the state, Dr. Abiye Sekibo.

Sekibo, a former minister of transport was attacked by gunmen dressed in police uniforms along the Trans-Amadi axis of Port Harcourt in the early hours of yesterday.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a message yesterday, said six patrol teams were mobilised to the scene of the attack and had remained there to forestall further destruction.

The statement reads: “There was a distress call to the control room at about 2am on Friday, 10th February 2023, that Dr Abiye Sekibo was attacked by suspected thugs along Intel in the Rainbow axis of Port-Harcourt.

“On the basis of the call, Six patrol teams were immediately mobilized to the scene. By the time the teams arrived, the suspected thugs had fled. Nonetheless, the teams remained to forestall further destruction.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has returned, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police has ordered investigation into the incident.”

Addressing journalists at his residence in state capital yesterday, Sekibo accused policemen attached to the Government House, Port Harcourt of carrying out the attack.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to call Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the policemen attached to Government House, Port Harcourt, to order.