The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has temporarily withdrawn all corps members posted to Government Day Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin, Kwara State, following reported incident of assault on a female corps member by a female teacher at the school.

Reports indicated that about 10 female corps members hitherto serving in the junior and senior sections of the school were recalled on Monday by the State’s NYSC Directorate to ensure their safety. The incident involved a female corps member, who was assaulted by a teacher over alleged disrespect last week.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Y. D. Ahmed, visited the school on Monday to address the situation before proceeding to the ongoing orientation camp for 2024 Batch C, Stream 2 Corps Members in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the State. Following his visit, he directed the immediate withdrawal of all corps members from the school.

Confirming the development, Oladipo Morakinyo, the Public Relations Officer of NYSC in Kwara State, stated that the decision was made to protect all corps members serving at the school.

“Yes, it is true that all the NYSC members serving in the school have been withdrawn temporarily pending the outcome of the investigation by the panel set up by the government on the alleged assault,” Morakinyo said.

“Though the corps member assaulted is serving in the junior school, we had to withdraw those in the senior school as well to ensure their safety from potential attacks,” he added.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that the erring female teacher has been sanctioned by the State government by way of demotion, for assaulting the corps member.