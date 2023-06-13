Assessing Impact Of Emefiele’s Suspension On Forex Rates Unification Advocacy

For the second time in the history of the country, the president, last weekend suspended the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In 2014, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was suspended and eventually removed from his post, a situation that was replicated last Friday when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the suspension of Godwin Emefiele from the top job at the apex bank.

This, analysts believe, could send signal to investors that the president is willing to take the steps towards reforms in the monetary policy. The president had, in his inaugural speech on May 29, stated that, “monetary policy needs thorough housecleaning. The Central Bank must work towards a unified exchange rate.

“This will direct funds away from arbitrage into meaningful investment in the plant, equipment and jobs that power the real economy. Interest rates need to be reduced to increase investment and consumer purchasing in ways that sustain the economy at a higher level.”

These are contrary to the stance of the CBN under Emefiele as the Monetary Policy Committee had, at its last meeting, raised benchmark interest rate to 18.5 per cent, maintaining its stance that it will continue to tighten monetary policy as inflation rises. The CBN has also defended its