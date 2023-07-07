Asset Declaration: Suspended DCP, Abba Kyari, Gets N50m Bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail in the sum of N50 million to suspended deputy commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

Kyari is facing trial before the court over failure to declare assets to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had filed the 24-count charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022 against Kyari and his two siblings – Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari – in respect of which they were arraigned last month.

In a ruling yesterday, Justice James Omotosho granted conditional bail to Abba Kyari at the sum of N50m with two sureties in like sum, while ruling on the bail application he filed.

Justice Omotosho had in an earlier ruling granted bail to the other defendants in the case.