INEC Files 6-count Charge Against Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed a six-count charge against the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) deployed to Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, at the state High Court sitting in Yola.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ari found himself at the centre of a controversy after the supplementary election in Adamawa on 15 April, 2023, when he declared Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the dramatic poll while collation of results was still ongoing.

The nation’s electoral body said it took the decision to charge Ari to court after reviewing a case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against the suspended REC.

In a statement issueed yesterday by its national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC said the Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for commencement of trial.

The commission said it has also taken decisive action against electoral offenders, adding that it is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.