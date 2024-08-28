Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has proposed building 10,000 housing units in the South East, adding that the units will be sited 2,000 each in the zone’s five states.

National vice president of the association for the zone, Emeka Nwachukwu, said this to LEADERSHIP on the sideline of the just concluded 2-day summit of the Abia State branch of the association in Umuahia, the capital.

He stressed that government at all levels in the country should enact laws and create a friendly environment for the members to operate to enable them to contribute to the development of society.

Also speaking, the chairman of the branch, Eziyi Kalu Ndukwe, commended the state governor, Alex Otti, for making it easy to do business in the state, which is one of the major policies of his administration.

He noted with appreciation that under the administration, it takes a maximum of 30 days to obtain a Certificate of Occupancy, which he described as a big and welcome boost for property development.

Ndukwe, who explained that he assumed office in May, extolled the governor and the government for the proposed Smart City in the state, which is expected to contain about 2,500 housing units.

“We would like to assure the government that we are ready and financially capable to participate in the project,” he said and lauded the national, zonal, and state leadership of the association for participating in the summit.

Declaring the summit, themed “Building a sustainable future through real estate development,” open, Otti described real estate development as crucial to the development of the state.

Represented by the commissioner for lands and housing, Chaka Chukwumerije, the governor asserted that it was upon this belief that his administration shortened the period of processing the certificate.

The summit, which witnessed lectures and question and answer sessions, among other activities, was organised by the branch in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Housing.