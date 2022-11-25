ASUS said it has improved by 2.5 times the performance of its Zenbook and Vivobook thin-and-light laptops over previous models thanks to the 12th Generation Intel H-Series CPUs, with their thermal design power specifications (TDP) of up to 45 watts.

The company said with this, even some of the affordable laptops such as the Vivobook 14X/15X OLED (X1403/1503) offer improved performance over previous models. With this, laptop users can expect enhanced productivity, creativity, gaming and entertainment, in laptops that are no larger than their predecessors.

The East EMEA general manager, ASUS, Jeff Lo who disclosed this in a statement said, “The innovations that ASUS engineers have implemented in our latest laptops, working together with our partners from Intel, has enabled us to deliver these incredible products for 2022.

“Their work on cooling technologies and chassis craftsmanship is a very important but challenging task. Sometimes the improvements are invisible to customers, but they help us deliver amazing performance while keeping our laptops compact and light, which is exactly what customers are expecting from their next laptop.”

The latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors deliver more performance with better power savings than ever before, thanks to their hybrid design with its mix of high-performance cores and power-efficient cores.

These cores share computing tasks intelligently to improve gaming, streaming and multitasking performance, and their power efficiency makes them ideal for delivering high performance in the thin-and-light form factor that users increasingly prefer.