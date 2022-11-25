CHI Limited has said it will continue to ensure that its product, Chivita, continues to be the reference point for premium quality fruit juice in Nigeria and the best there is on the shelf.

CHI Limited’s Marketing director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi disclosed this in a statement. She said, “In line with best practices, we would sustain the confidence consumers have invested in Chivita as the preferred fruit juice brand for health, nutrition and refreshment, by ensuring the highest standards of product quality, and consumer benefits.”

The company further said, ‘‘There are many benefits to drinking fruit juices. For one it is a great source of vitamins and minerals, so therefore when making a choice of fruit juice to complement your daily nutritional needs, you must settle for nothing but the best. One brand that ticks all the boxes for the highest quality in fruit juice is Chivita. Firstly, its production process requires sourcing of natural ingredients to ensure the natural goodness of fruits remains intact. Secondly, an aseptic packaging devoid of human intervention helps protect its natural nutrients and quality without the use of any preservative, the goal is to ensure a premium quality that is second to none.

‘‘Made from real natural fruits, every glass of Chivita exudes the essence of nature in its pure form. Buoyed by a value proposition that has further widened its competitive edge in the juice category, Chivita 100 per cent takes pride in its no added sugar, no artificial colouring and no preservatives composition.’’