The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has begun mobilisation of its members across the nation’s universities in preparation for a possible nationwide warning strike.

This comes barely a week before the expiration of its 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, which was announced on September 28, 2025.

ASUU, in a circular signed by its President, Professor Christopher Piwuna, dated 5th October, 2025, expressed disappointment over what it described as the government’s continued silence and lack of commitment to resolving lingering issues affecting the university system.

According to the circular addressed to all ASUU members, the National Executive Council (NEC), at an emergency meeting held on 29th September 2025, reviewed the outcome of a referendum conducted across its branches and resolved to issue a 14-day ultimatum to the government.

The ultimatum, ASUU said, was meant to compel the signing and implementation of the renegotiated agreement transmitted to the government since February 2025.

Prof. Piwuna lamented that one week after the resolutions were communicated to the Ministers of Labour and Education, as well as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), there had been no meaningful response or progress from the government.

“I regret to inform you that there is no meaningful development deserving of any consideration to be reported,” Piwuna stated.

He explained that the union’s current action was aimed principally at compelling the government to honour its commitments, particularly the signing and implementation of the renegotiated agreement, among other long-standing demands.

As the ultimatum enters its final week, Piwuna commended members for their patience and resilience throughout the negotiation process, which he described as tortuous and unjustifiably prolonged for over eight years.

He urged all members to intensify mobilisation in their respective campuses to ensure unity of purpose and readiness for the next line of action.

The ASUU President noted that collective strength remained the Union’s greatest weapon in the struggle for a revitalised and globally competitive university system.

“The days ahead call for mobilisation of every member of our union to ensure unity of purpose. No one should be left out of the struggle to defend our welfare, stem the Japa syndrome, and reposition the Nigerian University System for global competitiveness,” the statement read.

ASUU emphasised that members should take instructions only from their branch chairpersons and zonal coordinators, and attend congress meetings regularly for updates on further developments.