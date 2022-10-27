As the academic activities returned in public universities across Nigeria, following the suspension of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has urged parents to interface with various institution’s management regarding the status of their wards academic programmes.

JAMB has insisted that it has no control on admission processes by universities, but at the same time, has not mandated the cancellation or deference of any admission.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede disclosed this shortly before he declared open the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, (NASU), in Abuja yesterday.

He said the affected Universities, Polytechnics or Colleges of Education must find a way to streamline all the existing academic programmes prior to the strike which ASUU had embarked on but called off recently.

Oloyede said students admission lies in the individual universities administrations, noting that about three different sessions are being run by various universities concurrently and must be concluded within their own stipulated timeframe.