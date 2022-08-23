University students who came back to Enugu to stay with their parents as a result of the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have resorted to skills acquisition in different areas.

Investigations carried out by our correspondent in Enugu revealed that most of the students are learning how to sew clothes, make shoes as well as how to do catering services.

It was further gathered that the male ones among them are learning modern ways of repairing cars through modern machines while others are learning how to repair phones.

In an interview with our correspondent, some of them said they are learning the skills because they have overstayed at home due to the strike.

A student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Miss Nonye Ibekwe said she decided to learn tailoring to enable her use the time they lost to the strike to be self-reliant.

“Oga we have lost a lot of time to this strike which we don’t even know when it will end. As I’m talking to you sir, I can make different designs of clothes and I learnt it during this strike period,” she stated.

Also speaking to our correspondent, Master Eugene Anuyua said he can repair cars after detecting the fault with computers and some special machines.

“I attended a technical college and I remember some of us had knowledge of automobiles and other areas. Immediately ASUU embarked on strike, I approached the owner of a modern mechanic workshop who is currently teaching me how to repair vehicles.

“Although I have not learnt everything, I can use computers to detect faults and I can even provide solutions to the minor ones. Although I want the strike to be called off, I’m proud that soon I will be self-reliant and still have my certificate at the end of my studies,” he stated.

Mr Darlington Okonkwo who is learning how to repair phones said he was already making money from the skills he learnt during the strike action.

“I’m an undergraduate but I decided to learn how to repair phones to ensure that I become self-reliant during the strike. Today when the strike is called off, I can comfortably pay for my school fees,” he stated.