Despite attacks and recent killing of a military couple by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Army has scheduled its 2022 anniversary between 1st to 6th July 2022 in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya in a briefing to herald the activities to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2022 in Abuja called for the need to employ tactful and mediatory conflict resolution approaches rather than resorting to armed conflict.

The COAS said they would be commissioning civil-military cooperation projects at Obinze Community and barracks in Imo State as part of activities marking the 159th anniversary.

“These CIMIC activities aim at addressing the developmental needs of these communities. After the commissioning ceremony, there will be a display of Post Housing Development Limited (PHDL) Prototype Housing Units at PHDL Estate, Owerri,” he added.

The COAS who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans Army COPP) Major General Anthony Omozeje said the week-long NADCEL is an important annual event in the calendar of the Nigerian Army due to its significance to national security, peace and unity of our country.

“NADCEL as you are quite aware is an annual event of the Nigerian Army (NA), held on 6 July of every year, to commemorate the day the unfortunate Nigerian Civil War broke out, when the very first shot that commenced the war was fired at Garkem in the present day Cross River State. It is worthy of note that the first NADCEL was celebrated in Lagos in 1978. This year’s celebration marks the 159th year of Nigerian Army’s existence since its formation.

“The date is set aside by the Nigerian Army to remind us about our past and the need to employ tactful and mediatory conflict resolution approaches rather than resorting to armed conflict. It also reminds us of the ‘No victor, no vanquished’ slogan at the end of the civil war underscoring the need to promote national unity, peace and cohesion strengthened by our diversities,” he said.