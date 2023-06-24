At GOTINI Confab, Lumumba, Godson Prescribe Good Leadership Model

The director, Kenya School of Law, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, has said a good leader is the one who is capable of delegating without abdicating his or her responsibilities.

Prof. Lumumba stated this at the National Leadership Conference organised by the GOTNI Leadership Centre in Abuja yesterday.

The renowned Kenyan Professor of Law who spoke on the topic: “Ethical Leadership: Balancing Power and Responsibility”, urged all leaders to be team players in order to realise set goals.

“You must always remember that no matter how good you are, you must be part of the team. If the team is to succeed the chain is as strong as its weakest point.

“And sometimes the leadership is the weakest point because the leadership is nepotistic, myopic and all these may affect an individual who calls himself or herself a leader,” he said.

A former senator in the Polish parliament, Sen. John Godson, said for Nigeria to come out of its leadership quagmire, the electorate must change their orientation and make informed choices of who leads the country.