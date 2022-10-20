The non-appearance of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not affect his chances at next year’s poll, speakers at the LEADERSHIP Twitter Spaces have asserted.

There were concerns over Tinubu’s non-appearance in three important public events since he became the standard bearer of the ruling party.

The first was the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference held between 19th and 26th August, 2022. Tinubu was represented at the event by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, whose dressing stole the show.

The second was the signing of the peace accord organised by the National Peace Commission (NPC) chaired by former head of state, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and co-chaired by the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah. The event was held on Thursday, 29th September, 2022. Again, Shettima represented Tinubu.

The third event that Tinubu shunned was the conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), held on Wednesday. Tinubu is an accounting guru, but was absent at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

But speaking on the conversation of the LEADERSHIP Twitter Spaces, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) candidate in the last Osun State gubernatorial election, Dr Ademola Bayonle, said the non-appearance would not affect Tinubu’s chances at the polls.

“It’s the pattern at the moment, they just care about winning the election. It’s about the worth of the event. Those events cannot make him lose the election. The peace accord signing ceremony is just an exercise. The ICAN event also has nothing to do with his performance at the polls. Missing these three meetings is nothing. It is just a media exposure.

“Winning elections is about popularity. Tinubu is popular. He knows the art of winning elections. He has been consulting.

“We still have six months until the election. It will not scratch his election chances. Tinubu has built people. A man of the people is always a man of the people. Tinubu has a plan, “ Bayonle said.

Also, Ahmed Sani Kazaure said Tinubu has the best network to win in 2023, adding that such plans have worked over time.

On his part, Raheem Yisa Akorede, said the candidates going to such events are doing so for popularity.

“Tinubu has done a lot of work underground. He can’t be going everywhere. He was at the Kaduna Investment Summit. So, not going to the three events will not affect him. No one is more popular than Tinubu,” Akorede said.

On his part, Dr Udoh D, Udo said in a civilised society, such an issue could affect one’s chances but added that in Nigeria, it will not affect Tinubu.

“It will not affect him but someone who wants to govern the country should go to such gatherings.

“It will not affect him if educated Nigerians are saying it doesn’t matter. The way Nigeria is, a lot of factors are in for this. A lot of people will vote along tribal lines.

“We need to start social and ethical orientation. People must come out of such enclaves, “ he said.

Human rights activist Comrade Deji Adeyanju said non-appearance of Tinubu in such events would not affect his chances at the election, adding that people on social media that will participate in the election are not up to 2.5 percent.

“It will not haunt him because this is Nigeria, this is Africa. Conversations have nothing to do with voting.

“Many people don’t even know what NBA is, they don’t know what ICAN is.

“But it is expected that people who want to govern should have manifestoes. Why is Tinubu running away, he may speak out of point and those things don’t determine anything.

“The language of the grassroots is different from the standard of the educated people. People travel kilometres to watch rallies. Some, it is for their own stomach infrastructure. Social media ranting is not going anywhere. If you like, win every poll, you must go to the hinterland. Our politics are different unlike where Obama will give a speech and the country will go wild.

“In Nigeria, you have to go to the wards, local governments. If not, you will be in shock. Aspirants must show up at events, however, they must go to the hinterland. You need every single vote in the country, “ Adeyanju said.

But other speakers like Mustapha Saeed said non-appearance at public events would affect Tinubu’s chances.

“It will affect Tinubu’s chances because he is not showing up. It will be taken to the grassroots and the opposition will capitalise on that. The APC thinks they have all the structures to win an election but showing up at public events is also important,” Saeed said.