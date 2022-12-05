As the clock ticks towards the 2023 general election, governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has assured that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential flag-bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, remain the best option to rescue the country.

The chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaigns Council, who spoke in Uyo, the state capital, noted that the PDP in the state has continued to gather momentum with hundreds of defectors led by former egg-heads of the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), migrating back into the state’s ruling party at the weekend.

Former factional speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Nse Ntuen; former deputy chairman of the PDP, Arch Bishop Samuel Akpan and former chairman of Uyo local government area, Hon Ekerete Ekpenyong, who at different times left to pitch tent with former Governor Godswill Akpabio in the APC, staged a comeback to the PDP fold at a ceremony held at the Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Emmanuel, who personally received them, along with hundreds of others across party lines, assured of equal privileges, but warned against anti -party activities, stressing that “Akwa Ibom and the entire South-South region will be better off with the PDP in power at the state and the centre.”

“I assure you, that there’s nothing like you’re just coming back, go and queue behind. No, not at all. We are giving you full restoration. Everyone has their own space, nobody will take your space. You all have your own spaces,” he assured.

He described the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as a detribalized Nigerian with whom the state and the region can be sure of getting their due.