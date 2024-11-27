Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the spate of violence against women in the country, adding that they remained agents of positive change through generations.

He also described the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara as a restorer of the glory of the oil-rich state, saying, “he is the Moses of our time.”

Atiku made the remarks in Port Harcourt on Monday through one of his aides, Hon. Dimeji Fabiyi who represented him at an event in commemoration of the United Nations Day Against Women-based Violence, organised by a body known as Nice Esther For All Foundation and hosted by its founder, Mrs. Nice Alameyeseigha.

According to Atiku, “Women have continued to be agents of positive change through generations. Our common destiny to a better future is only a reality when we give women the support and encouragement that they require to lead the charge for social reforms.

“Today (Monday), we are all seated here in the beautiful city of Port Harcourt. This gathering is itself a manifestation of positive change that was brought about by women’s action.

“In Rivers State, there is a leader called Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who possesses a manifestation of the prophecy of Moses, by being a restorer of peace and glory to his people,” Fabiyi said on behalf of Atiku.

Continuing, he remarked that, “Rivers State, we must all remember, has a long history of being the political capital of the South-south.

“The city of Port-Harcourt occupies a pride of place in our beautiful country and that is a fact that no one can deny.

“We give thanks to the Almighty God that He has chosen to add to the many blessings of Rivers State by making His Excellency Similayi Fubara the Governor of this great state today.

“One of the stories in the scriptures that both main religions in Nigeria have in common is the story of Moses. God favours the people of Israel and He sent Moses to deliver them from the wickedness of Pharaoh.

“The major lesson in the story of Moses is that Moses was raised in the palace of the Pharaoh. Anyone who knows that story very well will know that Governor Fubara is the Moses of today and that the people of Rivers State are God’s people.

“Today, in Port Harcourt, we have a governor who has flushed away the footprints of political godfathers who thought they could play God. And today, we are proud and certain that God is on our side, not just in Rivers State but also all over Nigeria.

“I am here to represent a true friend of Rivers State in the person of Atiku Abubakar. And I am happy to announce to everyone here present, that when the new dawn comes in Nigeria, it shall be remembered that Port Harcourt played the first part by standing strong against the tyrants of today.”

Fabiyi said further that Atiku specifically asked him to thank Governor Fubara for, `’his enviable courage, doggedness and wisdom in the face of provocations, and also to assure the governor of his solid support in his quest to make good impact in the lives of the people of Rivers State.”

Atiku further urges the people of Rivers State to stand firmly behind Governor Fubara as he leads them, saying: “Fubara is the Moses God has blessed you with to take you to the promised land and he must be supported by all in the mission.”

The former Vice President commended the effort of the organizers of the event for promoting seminars on non-violence against women, saying that he would have personally been at the event, which coincides with his birthday anniversary, but for his tight schedule.

“To our host of today, Dr. Nice Alameyeisigha, I recognize your efforts and appreciate you for what you’re doing. As my unapologetic supporter, if not for my birthday that coincides with this event today, I should have been there to honour you in person.

“I thank you immensely and appreciate you for being a shining light and strong voice in the advocacy for women and children development, care and empowerment. There is nothing like impacting humanity,” Atiku said.