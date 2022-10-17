Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has decried the attack on PDP supporters at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Kaduna State on Monday.

Atiku, who took to his twitter handle, further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns are safe.

He said, “I have just received emergency reports of attacks on @OfficialPDPNig supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe. -AA,” he said.

Recall that the PDP had on Sunday raised the alarm over a plot by those it called anti-democratic forces to cause tension and disrupt the party’s presidential campaign rally in Kaduna.

The national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement however, said the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket and the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC were undeterred by the plot, adding that those behind it were uncomfortable and unhappy with the success of the on-going reconciliation efforts, stability and popularity of the party.