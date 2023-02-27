The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has won the 2023 presidential election held in Gombe State on Saturday with a wide margin.

The results of the election released from the 11 local government areas of the State on Sunday night through early Monday morning showed that the PDP candidate defeated his closest rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, with 319, 223 votes to 146, 977.

While the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, and that of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, came distant third and fourth with 26,160 and 10,520 votes respectively.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Maimuna Waziri, therefore, declared Atiku winner of the presidential election in the State.