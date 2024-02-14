Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from Daniel Bwala, who served as a spokesperson for his presidential campaign for last year’s presidential election.

Atiku, in a statement released by his media office yesterday, said Bwala is not and has never been his aide beyond his roles as a spokesperson for his presidential campaign between 2022 and early 2023.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Bwala’s roles in the presidential campaign terminated with the election coming to an end last year.

“It is important that the media and the general public take corrective note of defining Mr Daniel Bwala as an aide to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar.

“Bwala offered his services and support to the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation as a spokesperson – and it was a position he held during the last presidential campaign,” the statement read in part.