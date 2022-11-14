A former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Monday, expressed optimism that the political differences between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, and G-5 governors within the party, led by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, would soon be resolved.

Saraki spoke with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, on the sidelines of the 10th memorial prayer for his late father and Second Republic Senate Leader, Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

Responding to a journalist’s question on the crisis, Saraki said, “We will surprise Nigerians. We are going to work together to better the lot of Nigeria.

“We will surprise Nigerians. This is because we all think about what is good for this country. Look at the poverty that is on the street. Look at how governance has not gone well.

“We will put Nigerians first because Nigerians want PDP back in power. The little differences between Governor Wike and Alhaji Abubakar, we will resolve them and at the end of the day whether it’s Wike or others all of us in PDP want a better Nigeria.”

Recounting the memorable times with his late father, Senator Saraki said, “it was the time he was convincing me to go into politics. It was not easy. In fact, it was a battle, I resisted it. But today, I can see that the greatest satisfaction in life is to see people progress.

“The only thing we can do as his children is to sustain his legacy of making sure lives of the people are better as well as stand for the truth. Though, it is not easy to stand for the truth, but I am out to stand for a better Kwara.”

Other dignitaries at the remembrance prayer, which was held at the Ilorin Central Juma’at Mosque included the Minister of State, Mine and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki; ex-Kwara State governor, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed, former PDP national chairman, Alh Abubakar Kawu Baraje, and former Youths and Sports Minister, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi.

Others were Senator Rafiu Ibrahim; ex-minister of Transportation, Hon. Bio Ibrahim; ex-speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof. Ali Ahmad; State PDP chairman, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, and Senator Saraki’s wife, Mrs Toyin Saraki.

Also, in attendance was the PDP governor candidate for 2023 elections and his deputy, Alhaji Abdullahi Yamman and Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, respectively.

The prayer session was led by the chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Bashir Mohammed Salihu.