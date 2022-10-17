The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, vowed to restore peace and reactivate dying factories in Kaduna State if he emerges president of Nigeria in 2023.

He also promised to rehabilitate the the roads linking Kaduna and Kano; Kaduna and Jos, and Kaduna and Abuja.

Atiku, who stated this during the PDP presidential rally in Kaduna, said: “First of all, let me thank you for your support in 2019. Kaduna State gave me the highest number of votes in Nigeria. I have come here to pledge on behalf of the PDP that if you give us your votes, we will restore peace in Kaduna State. The security challenges will be addressed.

“We promise that we will reactivate the industries in Kaduna state in collaboration with the current private sector in Kaduna State. We will establish those factories. We promise you that the road linking Kaduna and Kano, linking Kaduna to Jos, linking Kaduna and Abuja, will be completed by the grace of God. These are four undertakings that I am taking on behalf of the PDP if you vote for PDP,” Atiku stated.